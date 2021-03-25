Fun With the Cedar Grove Club

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On October 14, 2020, the Cedar Grove Club met at the Christian Church in Gorin. Peggy Cumby was hostess, and she provided a delicious lunch of loose-meat burgers, chips, macaroni salad, jello with fruit, oatmeal brownies, and Frito cookies.

After lunch, the meeting was called to order. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were read and approved. Members present were: Betty Bissell, Peggy Cumby, Christine Musgrove, Joy Musgrove, Rita Stott, and Phyllis Heckethorn.

The club got flowers for Virginia Woods, who wouldn’t attend due to the loss of her husband, Ivan.

The Christmas angel for the Care Center was discussed. Christine suggested that with Covid, we should probably just send a check to Tammy and let her handle it. The motion carried.

After the meeting we went to the Gorin City Hall and found our loved ones on the Veterans Wall.

In November, the only ones who could make it were Betty Bissell, Virginia Woods, and Phyllis Heckethorn. There was no meeting conducted. We just had lunch and visited. Stan Bissell joined us.

On December 9, 2020, we met at the home of Betty Bissell in Greensburg. Enjoying an extremely tasty meal of lasagna, salad, grape salad, cheesy garlic bread, green beans, and apple pie were Betty Bissell, Peggy Cumby, Rita Stott, Virginia Woods, and Phyllis Heckethorn.

After lunch, Virginia sang “One Day at a Time” for everyone. A check was sent to the care center for the tree angel. Tammy pulled an angel and purchased the gifts. Thanks Tammy!

We are not going to do anything about officers until things “get back to normal.”

In January 2021, we met on the 13th at the Nutrition Site in Memphis. Present were Betty Bissell, Peggy Cumby, Virginia Woods, and Phyllis Heckethorn. We decided not to pick months, we will play it by ear. The February meeting will be on the 10th at the home of Betty Bissell.

Then the February blizzard and cold spell came. No meeting.

On March 10, 2021 the Cedar Grove Club returned to the home of Betty Bissell in Greensburg. Once again, Betty outdid herself with a lunch of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans (her own special canned), coleslaw, orange jello with mandarin oranges, and grape tomatoes.

Enjoying this meal for the first time in a year with all seven members of the Cedar Grove Club: Betty Bissell, Peggy Cumby, Christine Musgrove, Joy Musgrove, Rita Stott, Virginia Woods, and Phyllis Heckethorn. Peggy brought dessert, a birthday cake for Virginia who celebrated her 96th birthday on February 6th.

We took a group photo and then Reta had to leave to return to work.

We all told what we missed the most over the past year because of the pandemic.

Betty got the address for the cancer fund. It was approved to send the check.

Christine will host the meeting on the 14th of April at her home in Gorin.

Peggy read a beautiful story entitled “Full of Grace.” It was a story written about the life of Grace Tague Parsons Brown by Cheryl Clatt. She had written it for the dedication of Grace’s window at the Christian Church in Gorin.

Submitted by Phyllis Heckethorn