A.M.E.N. Society Sponsors Successful Cake Bake

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Members and friends of the Arbela Methodist Everyday Neighbors Society (aka A.M.E.N.) joined forces Saturday, March 21, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Community Bank of Memphis, where they displayed approximately forty delicious cakes in many styles and flavors for sale in what they referred to as their first ever “cake bake.” All proceeds from this event have been directed to the benefit of the local Scotland County Cancer Fund, where all monies will be kept within this county for assistance to qualifying cancer patients.

The Scotland County Cancer Fund Committee was not able to sponsor its annual fundraiser early in March because of the lingering risk of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the Arbela United Methodist Church ladies have for several years provided deserts for this annual event, it was decided the church, with assistance from community friends, could still play an important part in continuing to help raise funds for the work of this very worthwhile organization.

Many phone calls were made, advertising was put into motion, and a very successful cake bake was staged, with over $1500.00 being donated to the Scotland County Cancer Fund. Community support is sincerely appreciated by the Arbela UMC folks in this fundraising endeavor! If you, however, missed out on attending this event, and would like to make a donation, the Widows’ Sons have made and distributed attractive wooden canteens around Memphis for just such collection.