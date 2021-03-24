Marcus Weaver

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Marcus LaRay Weaver, age 26 of Knox City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

He was born on July 5, 1994, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, the son of John M. and Helen Derstine Weaver.

Marcus moved with his family to Northeast Missouri in 2009 and was a member of the Oak View Mennonite Church, Southeast of Edina, Missouri. He worked with his brothers, custom harvesting throughout northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa.

On March 9, 2018, near Edina, Missouri, Marcus was united in marriage to Louise Elaine Martin, daughter of Clinton and Regina Martin.

He is survived by wife, Louise Weaver; a son, Wilton Dean Weaver; parents, John and Helen Weaver; four brothers, Ethan Weaver of Knox City, Missouri, Sanford Weaver of Crockett, Kentucky, LeRoy Weaver of Knox City, Missouri, and Clayton Weaver of Knox City, Missouri; a sister, Kendra Weaver of Knox City, Missouri; maternal grandparents, Roy and Mary Jane Landis Derstine of Dalton, Ohio; paternal grandfather, Paul M. Weaver of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania; and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ruth Petre Weaver.

Funeral Services will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Oak View Mennonite Church near Edina, Missouri.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center, south of Memphis, Missouri.

Burial will be in the Oakview Mennonite Cemetery, Southeast of Edina, Missouri.

Doss Funeral Home of Edina, Missouri is assisting the family.M