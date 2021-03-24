If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Georgia Elenor Couch, 88, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Missouri.

She was born on March 13, 1933, in Downing, Missouri, the daughter of James Richard and Kitty Belle Peterson Couch.

Georgie graduated from the Memphis High School in the Class of 1951. She worked many years at the Scotland County Library and as a clerk for the Aldridge Nursing Home of Memphis, for more than 20 years before retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Memphis, and loved her church family and enjoyed their fellowship meals every Sunday after church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, raising flowers, and she loved her candy and her cat “Tillie”. She enjoyed life and had a special friend, Junior Phillips, that she shared it with for twenty years.

Georgie is survived by a great niece, Joi and Jay Harris; great nephews, William Stutsman, and Russell and Jeannie Acton, Jr.; great great nephews, Justin and Haylee Harris, and Joel and Teyler Harris; great great nieces, Jordan and Jamie Forrett; great great great niece, Harlee Jo Harris; great great great nephew, Legend Harris; along with numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elsie Mae Couch, Iva Ellen Couch, and Eva Daisy and Ivan Acton; nephew, Russell L. Acton, Sr.; and a great niece, June Sonnier.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will also be on Saturday morning with the family receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, north of Crawford, Missouri.

Pastor Jack Sumption will officiate and music will be “Amazing Grace” by vocalists Angela Westhoff and Alisa Kigar. Casket Bearers will be Roger Gosney, Ronnie Miller, Warren Miller, Tom Owings, Lee Parrish and Kenny Stutsman. Honorary Bearers will be Justin Harris, Joel Harris, Jordan Forrett, Haylee Harris, Teyler Harris, and Jamie Forrett.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Georgie Couch may be left to the First Christian Church of Memphis, Missouri. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.