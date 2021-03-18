SC Schools Drop Facemask Requirement

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Minutes from March 10 Meeting–President, Christy Aylward called the March Board of Education meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with all board members present.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

February 11, 2021 Minutes

Update Procedural Evaluations

School Facilities and Grounds

District Safety Program

District Gifted Program

District Technology Program

District Media Centers/Libraries

Approve Overnight Stay Requests

March 10-12, Lady Tigers Basketball Team and Cheerleaders – Show Me Showdown, Springfield, MO

April 30-May 1st. – State FFA Convention, Sedalia, MO

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update – Year-to-date revenues are coming in as expected. The district has received most of the budgeted local and county revenues. The district is also on pace to reach the projected figures for state and federal revenues after withholdings to begin this fiscal year. Year to date revenues are $5,309,696.99 and year to date expenditures are $4,130,875.10. This leaves the district with a current surplus of $1,178,821.89. This surplus will draw down as we proceed through the remainder of the fiscal year.

B. COVID Policy – The board voted 6-1 to rescind the requirement of face coverings for all staff, students, and visitors while practicing social distancing. Masks will be recommended, but not required. The policy will be revisited at the April board meeting or a special meeting if needed. Sam Berkowitz voted NO.

C. Four Day School Week Discussion – The board reviewed the modified four-day school week calendars and voted 7-0 to adopt option 2 as presented by Dr. Bergeson. (attached)

D. Open Bids – The board reviewed bids for flooring projects that were out for bid. The board voted 7-0 to accept the total bid of $92,342.98 from Joel Kapfer for the following floor repairs to be completed prior to the 2022- 2023 school year.

West upper hallway – $6,345.80

Gym – $21,770.52

Kitchen – $7,470.82

Art Room – $5,329.71

Main Hallway – $35,992.78

Ag Building – $15,433.35

IV. New Business

A. Summer School Dates – The board voted 7-0 to set the 2021 Summer School for Pre-K – 6 for May 24 – June 11, 2021.

B. Letters of Resignation– The board voted 7-0 to accept the following letters of resignation.

Megan Vincent

Lynnette Dyer

C. Schedule March Board Meeting – The Board set the next board meeting for April 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Open session adjourned at 7:33 p.m.

In closed session the following items were approved:

-Approve February 11, 2021 closed session minutes, 6-0-1, Christy Aylward ABSTAINED

-Hire Rachel Duzan as an Elementary Teacher – 7-0

-Hire Amy Carleton as a JH English Teacher – 7-0

-Hire Megan Creek as a JH Science Teacher – 6-1, Christy Aylward voted NO

-Hire the following Non-Tenured staff for 2021-2022

-Rachel Burke, Emilee Morton, Chasity Black, Scott Hathaway, Jayme Mallett, Cali Smith, Hilary Rader, Elizabeth Foster, Hunter Halley, Rod Sears, Amber Cochenour, Trenton Tallman, Melissa Hamm, Victoria Kiger, Jayme Mallett, Jeremy Austin, Riley Lucas, and Logan Doty.

-Meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m.