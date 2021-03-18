Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions Finalist for National Program of the Year

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Scotland County Hospital is so pleased to announce that the hospital’s Senior Life Solutions (SLS) program has been recognized as a finalist for the National Program of the Year award.

To date, there are 99 Senior Life Solutions programs across 27 states nationally. Top-performing programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the program’s values of care, compliance, and community. This year, only 8 programs were named a finalist. All finalists demonstrated outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.

“We are very humbled and really surprised to receive this award,” says SCH’s Senior Life Solutions program director, Valerie Brown, RN. “We love working with the patients, knowing we’re making a difference in their lives and seeing the positive outcomes of patients as we support them through life-altering changes. This past year has been so very hard on people and reinventing our service delivery, and yet our patients have stuck with the program and benefited in immeasurable ways.”

An intensive outpatient group therapy program, Senior Life Solutions is designed to meet the unique needs of older adults typically ages 65 and older struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. The hospital’s SLS program staff includes Valerie Brown, RN, BSN, Program Director, Kaci Cantril, CNA, Office & Patient Coordinator, Kathy Wisehart, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Program Therapist and Elizabeth Guffey, MBA, RN, BSBA, BSN, OCN, CEN, Chief Nursing Officer.

The team is responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of the program to ensure quality patient care, and providing community education to create awareness of the program.

Patients may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they recently experienced a traumatic event, are grieving the loss of a loved one, have experienced changes in sleep, appetite, or mood, or have lost interest in previously enjoyed activities. Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral, or another healthcare professional. For more information, call 660-465-7595. The program is located at Scotland County Hospital in the Annex Building.

Founded in 2003, Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company’s services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www. seniorlifesolutions. com.