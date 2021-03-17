Pam Withers Frederick Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Pamela Jean Withers Frederick, “PJ”, 64 of Gorin died Thursday evening, March 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born the daughter of Bernard and Ruby (Davis) Kelly on November 12, 1956 in Brownfield, Texas.

Pam married Rick Frederick on January 1, 1986 in Wyoming. He survives.

She worked on and off at KMEM radio in Memphis for over 25 years under the name “PJ Frederick”, filling a wide variety of rolls from night-time DJ to ad copier to News Director to host of the popular Coffee Break program.

Pam enjoyed working with her flowers in her garden. She was a member of the Southern Baptist Fellowship Church in Wayland.

Pam served as a caregiver for her mother-in-law for many years.

Most of all Pam treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Bernard Bert Kelly and Ruby Ruth (Davis) Kirby; a brother, Gary Kelly; and a step mother: Betty Kelly.

She is survived by her husband, Rick, of the home; children: Christopher Sparks of Lubbock, TX, Michael Shawn Sparks of Canada, and Brandi (Kelly) Austin of LaBelle; stepsons: Jeremy (Stephanie) Frederick of Lancaster, Josh Frederick and Michael (Carrie Altobelli) Frederick of Memphis; a brother, Tim (Shirley) Kirby of Texas; a step-sister, Brenda (Bernie) Goyne of Texas; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held March 13 at the Bible Grove Christian Church with Travis Mathes officiating. Mike Frederick, Josh Frederick, Jeremy Frederick, Kelly Austin, Matthew Robertson and Gary Holt served as pallbearers. Burial was in the Bible Grove Christian Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Frederick family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Brandi Austin, and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.