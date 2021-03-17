ELLEN AYLWARD MEMORIAL SERVICE SATURDAY

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

A memorial service honoring the life of Ellen Aylward, 59, of Memphis will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at First Baptist Church with Dan Hite and Jack Sumption officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Ellen Aylward died February 15, 2021 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua.

She was active in our community serving many terms on the Scotland County School Board and two terms as Scotland County Public Administrator. Aylward assisted in the founding of the Scotland County School Foundation. She was a former president of the Scotland County Rotary Club, treasurer for the First Baptist Church, worked for the Missouriana restaurant and Marion County Mutual in Memphis before becoming secretary to Judges E. Richard Webber and Gary Dial. Aylward was very involved in the Scotland County Music Department and Campus Bowl teams.

Memorials in honor of Ellen Aylward are suggested to the Scotland County Association of Music Parents (SCAMP), First Baptist Church Youth Fund or the Scotland County School Foundation can be left at or sent to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.