New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
The Unwilling, by John Hart
The Wrong Family, by Tarryn Fisher
The Power Couple, by Alex Berenson
Red River, by Lalita Tademy
From This Moment, by Kim Vogel Sawyer
Those Who Are Saved, by Alexis Landau
Calder Brand (Calder Brand #1), by Janet Dailey
Quiet In Her Bones, by Nalini Singh
The Last Anniversary, by Liane Moriarty
Three Wishes, by Liane Moriarty
The Husband’s Secret, by Liane Moriarty
The Hypnotist’s Love Story, by Liane Moriarty
The Deep, by Alma Katsu
Hanging Falls (Timber Creek K-9 Mysteries #6), by Margaret Mizushima
Missing and Endangered (Joanna Brady #19), by Judith A. Jance
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.