New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Adult Fiction

New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

The Unwilling, by John Hart

The Wrong Family, by Tarryn Fisher

The Power Couple, by Alex Berenson

Red River, by Lalita Tademy

From This Moment, by Kim Vogel Sawyer

Those Who Are Saved, by Alexis Landau

Calder Brand (Calder Brand #1), by Janet Dailey

Quiet In Her Bones, by Nalini Singh

The Last Anniversary, by Liane Moriarty

Three Wishes, by Liane Moriarty

The Husband’s Secret, by Liane Moriarty

The Hypnotist’s Love Story, by Liane Moriarty

The Deep, by Alma Katsu

Hanging Falls (Timber Creek K-9 Mysteries #6), by Margaret Mizushima

Missing and Endangered (Joanna Brady #19), by Judith A. Jance

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.