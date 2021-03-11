Home Vegetable Gardening Webinar Series Returns
Published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
COLUMBIA, Mo. –University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects.
Sessions are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 25-May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists.
“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.
Schedule of topics
March 25: Planning the garden.
April 1: Seed starting and sourcing plant materials.
April 8: Cool-season crops.
April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes container, raised bed, square foot).
April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost).
April 29: Warm-season crops.
May 6: Diseases in your garden.
May 13: Insects in your garden.
May 20: Herbs.
May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.
Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series.
For questions, contact Kelly at [email protected](opens in new window) or 636-797-5391.
Writer: Linda Geist