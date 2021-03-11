Brush Cutting to Temporarily Impact Traffic on Southbound U.S. 61 in Clark County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, Mar. 15-19, southbound U.S Route 61 in Clark County will be reduced to one lane from Route H to CR 318 for brush cutting operations. The work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

Motorists will need to use caution while traveling through the work zone during these times. Remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.

