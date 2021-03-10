Sharon Kay Baker Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Sharon Kay Baker, 76, of Kirksville, Missouri quietly passed away on March 4, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia MO, with her son and daughter by her side. Sharon was born on February 21, 1945 in Keokuk, IA to Ward and Edna Mae Robinson. She was united in marriage on April 12, 1964 to Phillip Baker.

Sharon was a very attentive mother. She loved her children fiercely and was the epitome of selflessness, resilience and strength. She walked through life with grace and courage. Her spirit was unwavering. She was a fabulous cook and took great joy in spoiling her children using her talents in the kitchen.

Her favorite pastimes were time with her children, gardening and caring for her plants, feeding and watching the birds and would not miss a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game. Sharon loved her grand dogs, was a great friend to many and her children’s most beautiful blessing. Her perfect love will be sorely missed.

Sharon graduated from the Kirksville College of Cosmetology and went on to be an instructor there. When it was time to raise her children, she made it her full-time job and did so beautifully. She then went on to manage Moore Monument Company in Kirksville for more than 20 years, retiring in 2017.

She is survived by her son, Kerry Baker of Kansas City, MO, and her daughter, Holly Kay Baker, of Kansas City, MO, one brother, Steve Robinson, brother-in-law Richard Baker, sister-in-law Janice Robinson, and nieces and nephews, as well as friends she considered family, Dick and Mae Hughes, Vicky Ward, Carol Cunningham and Tise Frazier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Baker, her son, Casey Lee Baker, her brother, Dennis Robinson and her parents.

Private family graveside service will take place Friday, March 12, 2021 at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville, under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.

A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Adair County Humane Society, 22376 State Highway 6, Kirksville, MO 63501. In memory of Sharon and in lieu of flowers, she would ask to plant a flower of your own.