Oren Erickson Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Oren Stanley Erickson, 82, of Rutledge, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 01, 2021, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

He was born on December 28, 1938, in Gorin, Missouri, the son of Everett Elias and Vivian Lorene Scifers Erickson.

Oren graduated from the Gorin High School in the Class of 1957.

On April 8, 1961 in Gorin, Missouri, Oren married Celina Marie Laverty and they would have celebrated their 60th anniversary next month.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis where he was stationed in Germany.

Oren was a member of the Rutledge Masonic Lodge #572 A.F. & A.M. and later the Memphis Masonic Lodge #16 A.F. & A.M., the Rutledge O.E.S. Chapter, the Kirksville Shrine Club, the Missouri State and Scotland County Cattlemens Association, the NRCS board, the Rutledge School Board and belong to a couple different Camping Clubs.

Oren was a kind, generous, hardworking man with patience which never wore out. Children and grandchildren were the highlight of his life and he had a special touch when they were babies, he was known as the baby whisperer. He also enjoyed teaching them how to fish and drive tractors when they were older. His life was marked by hard-work, diligence and resilience. He was a true herdsman as he started with a herd of Shorthorn cattle as a teenager and continued with pride managing livestock for his career. In addition, he owned and operated a successful trucking business for 20 years known as C&O Trucking. Oren bought his first IH tractor in 1957 and still has it today in his collection of fully restored tractors. Over the years Oren and Celina enjoyed their many travels with friends and family all over the world and especially enjoyed staying the winters in Florida or Texas.

Oren is survived by his wife Celina Erickson of Rutledge, Missouri; a daughter, Karen (Jeff) Arnold of Kahoka, Missouri; a son, Roger (Paige) Erickson of Haskel, Oklahoma; a brother, Ralph (Betty) Erickson of Gorin, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Georgia Erickson of Memphis, Missouri; four grandchildren, Erick (Shaina) Arnold, Kelsey (Michael) Keane, Adam Erickson and Colby Erickson; three great grandchildren, Evelyn Arnold, Sawyer Arnold, and Kesler Keane; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Vivian Erickson; two sons, George Oren Erickson and Robert Edward Erickson; and a brother, Johnny Erickson.

Funeral services will be Monday, 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Sunday with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

Burial with Full Military Honors will be in the Gorin Cemetery in Gorin, Missouri.

Pastor Shawn McAfee will officiate, and Casket Bearers will be, Erick Arnold, Kelsey Keane, Adam Erickson, Colby Erickson Curvin Weiler and Brandon Triplett. Honorary Bearers Bob Hunolt, Ronnie Young, Keith Dunn, and Roger Holton.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Oren may be left to the Gorin Cemetery, Memphis Masonic Lodge or the Rutledge O.E.S. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.