Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

On February 26th Arkansas State (16-13, 9-7) posted a 54-51 victory of over the University of Arkansas Little Rock (UALR 19-7, 13-2) IN Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball action at the ASU Convocation Center. With the victory, ASU head coach Brian Boyer became the winningest head coach in ASU basketball history. (Boyer is a graduate of Missouri Western State College.)

15 Years Ago

There is never a good time for a fire, but if one has to happen, the first Wednesday of the month is the top choice.

The Scotland County Fire Department holds its monthly meeting every month. That was the case March 1st when the firemen’s meeting was interrupted by an emergency call at 8:09 pm when a caller reported a fire at the Duke Snyder residence on Jackson Street in Memphis.

25 Years Ago

Board members of the Northeast Missouri Grain Processing Cooperative (NEMGPC) listened to presentations from nine Missouri communities competing to attract the proposed 15 million gallon ethanol plant.

35 Years Ago

Janet Erickson, rural Gorin, was chosen winner of the 1986 Scotland County Fair Theme. The chosen theme submitted by Janet is “Town and Country Pulling Together.” She will receive a $25 cash prize for her entry.

45 Years Ago

If a dog is 22 years old , how old does this make him in our age? 120 more or less. Buddy Wilson is the proud owner of a black dog that will be 22 years old sometime in August. This dog was given to Buddy by Wayne Ludwick when it was a small pup. When Buddy moved to Centerville, Iowa, he left the dog with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Buford Wilson. The dog is part Cocker Spaniel and Pekinese.

50 Years Ago

Peggy Dochterman of Arbela was enlisted in the Navy at the local Recruiting Station in Keokuk, IA. Peggy will report initially to Bainbridge, MD for ten weeks of recruit training before her initial assignment. Peggy is a 1970 graduate of Memphis High School and is the daughter of Robert and Carroll Dochterman.

55 Years Ago

Three car loads of Junior Bowlers from Scotland County spent Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6 in Jefferson City where they competed in the AJBC State Bowling tournament at West Gate Lanes. The tournament has two more weeks to run so no winners can be posted yet, but the Scotland County youngsters did very well, as the following scores show.

Hannibal-LaGrange College has awarded the Dean’s Scholarship to Carolyn Ann Potter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph E. Potter of Memphis.

75 Years Ago

At the regular monthly meeting of the Vern Stone Post 219, a proposal was made and seconded to extend to the city, the invitation for their attorney to draw up the contract and such papers necessary in their acceptance of lots that were purchased some years ago by this post for the purpose of a site for a playground and swimming pool. The Legion feels that they will be amply rewarded in the satisfaction of knowing they have helped make possible the pool-the dream of the children of Memphis, hence are giving the land gratis, to the city for this purpose.

80 Years Ago

About every coneivable type of weather has been experienced in Scotland County since Monday with two exceptions, snow and sunshine. A fine mist falling early Monday froze on hte trees and streets and this condition continued until yesterday when the rain increased and melted the ice and deepened the mud. This has all been accented by a heavy fog which has made driving anything but a pleasant task.

85 Years Ago

The large incubators at the Leach Hatchery, with a capacity of 56,000.

The city purchased a new and larger thawer to thaw out the many frozen mains and residence services.

90 Years Ago

The second annual clover conference was held in Memphis with more than 200 delegates present.

The Memphis High School debate team composed of Josephine Craig and Charles Orcutt were to have a debate with the Downing High School team. The Memphis team defeated the Kahoka team the week before.

During the previous year there were 869 car load shipments received in Memphis and of this number 25 were automobiles, 155 coal, 37 corn, 11 flour, 45 grain other than corn, 2 cars of horses and mules and 7 cars of salt, besides other miscellaneous shipments.

Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Clarkson and daughter expected to leave in February for California to make their home. Mr. Clarkson had sold his interest in the grocery store to Ira Huggans.

105 Years Ago

The proposition to issue bonds in the sum of $25,000 for the purpose of installing a municipal light plant carried at the city election February 28 by a vote of 316 for the municipal plant and 154 against the issue.

In the relay skating contest Jimmie Courtney and Roy Hall won first. Harlie Clark and Jay Knight were second with Don Baker and John Knight third.

Atlee Bradley traded his farm to Leo Bradley for his store and property in Bible Grove.

Lena McQuuoid will be attending Gem City Business College.