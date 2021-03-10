Hazel J. Comstock Ketchum Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Hazel J. (Comstock) Ketchum, 96 of Queen City, Missouri passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

The daughter of Walter Raymond and Ozetta F. (Foglesong) Comstock, she was born in rural Downing, Missouri on November 17, 1924. On December 27, 1944, she was united in marriage to Boyd Ketchum.

Hazel J. (Comstock) Ketchum is survived by one nephew, Tracy Comstock of Phoenix, Arizona and one niece, Terry Luer of Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Boyd Ketchum; two brothers, Irvin Comstock and Wendell Comstock and his wife, Joan; one sister-in-law, Orta Lee Comstock; nephew, Tony Comstock and one step nephew, Dennis Huls.

Hazel worked at Hollister’s as a line worker in Kirksville, Missouri for a number of years.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri with Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri officiating.

Memorials have been established for the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.