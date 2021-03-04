Scotland County Scholar Bowl Competes in Tri-Meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 2/24/21- The Scotland County Scholar Bowl team coached by Nathaniel Orr participated in a tri-meet on Wednesday. Teams competing in the meet included Salisbury, Westran and Scotland County. The Tigers went a perfect 2-0 on the day.

The Scotland County squad of Zac Behrens, Anna Triplett, Iris Mishra and Hugh Baker first faced the Harrisburg Bulldogs. In the first half, the Tigers got seven toss-ups versus the Bulldogs’ four. Scotland County led 200-110 at half. Scotland again grabbed the majority of toss-ups in the second half and won by a score of 380- 210. Behrens led the Tigers with 70 points, Triplett with 40 and Mishra with 20.

In the second matchup, a Scotland County squad of Behrens, Triplett, Mishra and Dayton Eiler took on the Salisbury Panthers. The Tigers again dominated the first half, snagging six of the first half toss-ups to the Panthers’ two, and led 120-90 at the break. In the second half, Scotland County walked away with eight toss-ups to Salisbury’s two and won it going away 300- 190. Behrens scored 70, Triplett 50, Mishra 10 and Eiler 10.