Vaccination Event Scheduled For Friday

As phases and tiers open up in Missouri (Phase 1B, Tier 3 opens 3/15 according to Gov. Parson.), if you are registered through the Missouri vaccine navigator site you will be notified when you are eligible to be vaccinated and where there are vaccination events nearby: https://covidvaccine. mo.gov/navigator/.

Missouri National Guard is vaccinating Phase 1B, Tiers 1 & 2 at a mass vaccination event for eligible Missouri residents this Friday, March 5th at the Briggs-Smith Memorial Airport, 2.5 miles west of Memphis, Missouri on Hwy 136 from 9 am – 3 pm. You must register through the Missouri vaccination navigator site for this event.

If you are already scheduled for your vaccine at the Scotland County Hospital event on Saturday, March 6th event (which is a second dose event), do not sign up for the Friday, March 5th National Guard event (first dose event).

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please call the Scotland County Hospital COVID-19 HOTLINE at 660-956-6820 to schedule a test or ask questions of our nurse.

And finally, if you are an unpaid caregiver of any one in the “Phase 1B – Tier 2: High- Risk Individuals: Protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness,” you now qualify for a vaccination.

Unpaid Caregivers to:

• Anyone aged 65 and older

• Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.