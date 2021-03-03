Frances Head Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Frances Margaret Head, age 90, of Bowling Green, MO, formerly of Knox County passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Bowling Green, MO.

Frances was born December 22, 1930, in Knox County, MO, the daughter of Pearl Raymond and Margaret Ellen Thron Schrage. She was united in marriage to Everett Roy Head on June 23, 1948 in Baring, MO and he preceded her in death on October 30, 1990.

Frances was also preceded by her parents, two sisters Mary Matlick and Catherine Pappas, two brothers, Leo and Raymond Schrage and one great grandchild Truman Orf.

Surviving are six children, Cecilia (Steve) Van Gorp of Oskaloosa, IA, Frances (Phil) Hancox of Claremore, OK, Vicki (David) Meyer of Bowling Green, MO, Larry (Denise) Head of Baring, MO, Sharon Head and her significant other Robert McPike of Bowling Green, MO, and Anita (Robert) Cobb of Seneca, MO, one brother, Theodore (Mary) Schrage of Loveland, CO, seventeen grandchildren, forty-eight great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Frances graduated from Baring High School. Frances and her husband farmed in the Greensburg area for seventeen years and in 1968 moved southwest of Novelty and continued farming. Frances loved quilting, embroidering and crafts. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, MO.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27 2021, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, MO. Father Simeon Etonu will conduct the services.

Music will be provided by Jim and Kyle Clark.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 27th from 9 a.m. till time of Mass at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Casket bearers will be, Cory Orf, Bobbi Jo (Orf) White, Joey Orf, Jessica (Cole) Stewart, Russell Cole, Michael Head, Julie Hancox, Jeremy Head.

Honorary bearers will be, Ross Hawkins, Rebecca (Cole) Scalf, Michele (Cole) Blakely.

Memorials are suggested to Pike County Home Health and Hospice. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.