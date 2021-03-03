Edwin Armstrong

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Edwin Dallas Armstrong, 78, of Shelbyville, MO, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

He was born June 11, 1942 in his home in Arbela, MO, the son of Ora Earl Armstrong and Margret Ann Wright. Dallas was the youngest of 14 children.

He graduated from Wyaconda High School in 1960 and spent the majority of his life in Scotland County.

Dallas worked various jobs in his earlier years in the Memphis area including carpentry work for Jack Danenhauer and was known for years as the “propane gas man” while working for Eager’s, Simpsons and Tippetts. In later years he drove a semi-truck over the road traveling the lower 48 continental states, eventually retiring from Midwest Fuel.

Dallas was an accomplished woodworker, building dollhouses, replica farm buildings and was always up to the task of helping friends and family with projects. He loved country music, bluegrass music, traveling and was an avid reader. At 78 years old, he finally gave in to the world of technology and learned Facebook which allowed him to stay in contact with family and the ability to find long-time friends.

He enjoyed fishing and camping.

Dallas will always be remembered by his big warm bear hugs, his twinkling blue eyes, his quick wit and his love for babies especially his grandbabies and great grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Pence Armstrong; sisters: Lois Drillon, Iris Armstrong, Cleota Armstrong, Norma Armstrong, Doris Armstrong; brothers Leland, Kenneth, Gale, Vancel and Merlin Armstrong; 1 niece and 2 nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home; daughters Phyllis (Mark Richers) Hinds and Lori (Perry) Shelley; a son, Alden Armstrong; a step-daughter, Beverly Moore; two sisters: Kathleen Schultz and Delma Kelly; a brother Darrell Armstrong; grandchildren: Susan (Justin) Jones, Kyle (Christa) Shelley, Samantha (Rusty) Jarvis, Joni (Ian) Johnson, Nick (Laura) Hills, Wyatt Richers; step granddaughter, Leslie (Donovan) Troutman; step grandson, Michael (Kristen) Moore; 7 great grandsons; 1 great granddaughter; three step-great granddaughters.

Funeral services were held February 25 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Pastors Dan Hite and Josiah Black officiating. Justin Jones, Rusty Jarvis, Perry Shelley, Kyle Shelley and Michael Moore served as pallbearers. Burial was in the Bible Grove Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Shelby County and can be left at or mailed to Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Armstrong family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.