BONNIE S. HAYES

1946-2021

Bonnie Sue Hayes, 74, of Memphis died Monday, February 22, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born the daughter of James Creek and Amy Maxine Crook on July 4, 1946 in Kirksville. She was later adopted by Herbert L. Thomson after he married Amy in 1949.

Bonnie graduated from Downing High School in 1964.

She married David Terry Hayes on October 14, 1963 in Edina. He survives.

Bonnie later graduated from nursing school, just short of her 40th birthday, in 1984, from Methodist College School of Nursing in Peoria. She was an RN for over 20 years at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She and David retired in Memphis, where Bonnie became involved in the Scotland County Genealogical Society and the Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary. She adored her grandchildren. The Hayes’ also took in several rescue animals.

Bonnie was a member of the Downing Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James; and a brother, Michael.

She is survived by her husband, David, of the home; sons: Sam (Shelly) Hayes of Pekin, IL and Anthony (Deirdre) Hayes of East Peoria, IL; a brother, Dick (Ardith) Thomson of Memphis; a sister, Sandy (Gary) Harrison of Alexandria; nine grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); 2 step great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were February 27, at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Larry Smith, pastor of the Downing Christian Church, officiating. Nick Kratzer, Jeremy Diaz, Gary Harrison and Stacey Harrison served as pallbearers. Burial was in the Barker Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital and can be left at mailed to Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hayes family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice. com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis.