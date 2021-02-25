Memphis FFA Celebrates 2021 National FFA Week

INDIANAPOLIS 2/24/2021/National FFA Organization) –The Memphis FFA Chapter in Memphis, Missouri will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27, 2021. This National FFA Week embraces more than 93years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 760,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture. Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. Memphis FFA will celebrate National FFA Week by participating in the following activities:

Saturday, February 20th – Annual FFA Card Party, 6:00 High School Gym

Tuesday, February 23rd – Pajama Day

Wednesday, February 24th – FFA Shirt Day

Thursday, February 25th – Official Dress Day

Friday, February 26th – Drive Truck/ Tractor and Wear Flannel Day

Saturday, February 27th – Community Appreciation Breakfast 7:00-10:00 am High School Commons

Sunday, February 28th – FFA Sunday at Bible Grove Christian Church, wear Official Dress

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing their unique talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more! Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states