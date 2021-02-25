Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

The Memphis FFA Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week February 19-26, 2011. Infinite Potential is the theme this year and it embodies all the best about FFA members, from the most recognizable symbol of the organization, the blue corduroy jacket, a symbol of pride and tradition, to the bright future of agriculture and the traditions of leadership and hardwork. More than half-a-million members around the nation will participate in National FFA Week activities at the local and state levels.

15 Years Ago

Faced with a significant financial challenge, the community stepped up to the plate and hit a home run this past week as Timber Ridge Golf Course capped off a frantic couple of months of fundraising in an effort to eliminate the club’s long-term debt.

25 Years Ago

The KTVO camera crew will be rolling inot town this week to film two public service announcements starring the eleven students in 1996 SCR-1 drama class.

35 Years

Effective February 21, the Memphis Police Department moved its headquarters from the sheriff’s office to 2015 Madison Street (the north entrance to the former Tippett building). The police department phone number will remain the same, 465-2611, and the department will continue 24-hour service.

45 Years Ago

Boy Scout Troop No. 97 of Memphis, MO, will sponsor an All-Pro Wrestling card at the Scotland County High School, Saturday, March 6th.

55 Years Ago

The Fasco Manufacturing Inc., of Memphis, operated by Geo. Egbert and Harold Prather are busily putting their shop in order at their new location and this week this week express their appreciation to Alva Moffett on his mny years of successful service to the community with the Allis-Chalmers dealership.

Mr. and Mrs. Mack Kutzner attended the Great Rivers Council’s annual Scouters Recognition dinner held at Moberly, Sunday.

Dawn Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Smith of Rutledge, has been selected for membership in Chi Omega sorority at Culver-Stockton College in Canton.

65 Years Ago

Approximately three miles have been added to state supplementary Route B in Scotland County by advancing to permanent state highway status a former county road under terms of the state’s 10-year highway expansion program. Approval for the advancement was given by the State Highway Commission during its February meeting in Jefferson City.

75 Years Ago

Lester W. McKnight, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.W. McKnight, received his honorable medical discharge due to multiple burns from the U.S. Navy hospital, Seattle, Washington, on December 21, 1945, after having served over eight years.

Turner Haden, soil conservation agent and Bob Ross, who recently received his discharge from the army, were guests at the Lions Club.

Mrs. John C. Smith of Columbia, purchased the Cleve Ketchum home in Downing.

85 Years Ago

February 7 & 8, a blizzard came with a 35 degree drop in temperature. Trains were late, rural carriers were unable to make their entire routes, and some had been unable to make complete routes for several weeks.

The city crew, digging up a water main on South Clay Street encountered 38 inches of frost. The temperature over the weekend was 8 and 12 below zero.

Farmers in Scotland County received a total of 208,892 in rental and benefit payments from the Agricultural Adjustment Administration.

The poultry meeting in Gorin was canceled because of the bad weather, and the poultry meeting in Memphis had only a few attending because of the weather, according to H.G. Crawford, county agent.

The coal situation in Memphis was acute, with only enough to last for a few days in homes and places of business. The churches of Memphis canceled all services February 9, because of the weather and the fuel shortage.

95 Years Ago

The telephone was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary on March 10. The Memphis Telephone Company was first operated in Memphis about 1894 by Orton and Hyde with about 20 to 30 telephones.

Estel Bradley and Vance Bradley leased the Motor Inn Garage.

105 Years Ago

The total taxable wealth of Scotland County, according to T. Drake, was $4,729, 380. Personal property was $1,843,830 and real estate $2,855,550.

Harold E. Parrish, who has been working in a jewelry store in Ohio, bought the Ford Jewelry Store in Columbia

In a roller skating contest Virgil Phinney won first prize $8.00. He skated from 1:00 pm to 6:07 am.