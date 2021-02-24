Winifred “Win” Hill

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Winifred E. “Win/Winnie” Hill, 83, of Memphis, Missouri passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO.

He was born August 2, 1938, in Macon County, MO, the son of Bernie and Beulah Hill. On May 26, 2001, he was united in marriage to Helen Beckert Gray. He is survived by his wife and four children.

He was dedicated to his job at the Missouri Department of Transportation. After 45 years of service, he retired in 2002. Win was his happiest being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Win loved to watch sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was civic-minded and served the community. He was well respected for his volunteer activities involving children. Win loved nothing more than being surrounded by his family and friends.

Win will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Helen; his brother, Wayne Hill; his sister-in-laws, Betty (Audrey) Glass, Mary (Keith) Battles and his brother-in-laws, Dr. John (Nadine) Beckert, Dean (Roberta) Beckert, and Ed (Sandy) Beckert; his children Jan (Floyd) Norrick, Mike (Brenda) Hill, Jeff Gray, and Pam (Bryan) Chance; Grandchildren: Brooks (Mary) Hill, Tyler (Katie) Norrick Emily (Matt) Harrison, Mary (Adam) Renner, Zachary (Brittany Doris) Hill, Paden (Kate) Norrick, Grayson and Addy Chance along with 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Beulah Hill, his sister-in-law, Lorraine Hill, and close friends Duane “Corky” and Verla Courtright.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to The Tiger Trails or the United Methodist Church of Memphis for the creation of a handicap accessible restroom on the upper level of the church. Memorials may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Private funeral services will be held Friday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. At the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Mary Lou Toft officiating. Interment will follow in the Memphis Cemetery east of town. Pallbearers will be Brooks Hill, Tyler Norrick, Paden Norrick, Adam Renner, Zachary Hill, and Matt Harrison. Honorary pallbearers will be Emily Harrison, Mary Renner, Mary Hill, Brittany Doris, Katie Norrick, Kate Norrick, Grayson Chance, and Addy Chance.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hill family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis, Missouri.