Lena Margaret Shibley (Maggie) (nee Smock), 87, of Lakeland, Florida, passed peacefully at home on Valentine’s Day 2021 after a long struggle with a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma called Sézary Syndrome.

She was born in Downing MO to Oren E Smock and Berneice Wortman Smock of Lancaster.

She is survived by two daughters: Teresa Berge (Stephen) of Minneapolis, MN and Jann Lowry (Paul) of Lakeland, FL; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert, Delbert and Ronald Smock and a sister Karen Smith; many nieces and nephews; and a loving partner Harlyn Crandall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George Shibley, her mother and father and a brother Jasper (Jack) Smock.

She graduated from Gorin High School in Gorin MO in 1950 and later attend Southeastern

Community College night school. After graduation she married George and they moved to Keokuk, Iowa where they lived for 42 years, raising their family, making many long time friends and working hard.

She was an employee of General Mills-Purity Oats Division from 1951 to 1963 and Union Electric from 1963 to 1988. When she retired she then worked for Arista Appraisals for 2 years.

She was actively involved in her church, Chapter U PEO, American Legion Auxiliary Post 41 and the Local #1455 IBEW. After retirement she and George moved to Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas where they again immersed themselves in their community – volunteering, golfing and helping others. Then in 2002 they moved to Cabot, Arkansas. During these years, she and George spent several months each winter in Florida.

In 2016 she moved to Florida for her permanent residence, to be close to family, enjoy warm weather and be able to play golf every day. According to her, “it wasn’t a good day if you couldn’t play golf!” When she lived in Horseshoe Bend AR, she even got a hole-in-one. She was a pretty good golfer, especially considering she did not start to play until retirement.

She loved playing golf, her family, being with friends, cooking, dancing and helping others. She was a kind and caring friend.

There will be an internment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Gorin MO, (date TBD) celebrating her life with a small group of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.