SCR-1 Board Approves Prom for March 27

Minutes of Feb. 11 Meeting: Vice President, Jamie Triplett, called the February Board of Education meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with six board members present. Christy Aylward was absent.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

• January 13, 2021 Minutes

• Updated Sub List

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update – Year-to-date revenues are coming in as expected. The district has received most of the budgeted local and county revenues. The district is also on pace to reach the projected figures for state and federal revenues after withholdings to begin this fiscal year. Year to date revenues are $4,970,874.35 and year to date expenditures are $3,587,036.96. This leaves the district with a current surplus of $1,383,837.39. This surplus will draw down as we proceed through the remainder of the fiscal year.

B. COVID Policy – The board reviewed the current COVID policy. No action was taken.

C. Four Day School Week Discussion – The board reviewed the Four Day School Week survey results. 89.1% of respondents voted in favor of the hybrid four-day school week. The board reviewed all comments from survey respondents and were very appreciative of everyone taking the time to provide their individual feedback.

IV. New Business

A. Observe School Board Recognition Week – During the week of February 14- 20, communities across the state will honor the dedicated service of their local boards of education during School Board Recognition Week. The goal is to build awareness and understanding of the important function an elected board of education plays in communities and schools. We applaud the members of the SCR-I School Board for their time and dedication to our school district.

B. Prom – The School Board discussed the plan for Prom 2021.

2021 PROM Agenda

Saturday, March 27, 2020

-Grand March – 6:00 p.m.

-Outside if weather permits

-Students walk from elementary to high school on front sidewalk while the community watches from the parking lot

-Banquet in gym – 7:00 p.m.

-Only students, approved student guests, and staff allowed in the buildings

-Dance in the HS Gym – 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.

-Only students, approved student guests, and staff allowed in the buildings

C. EBA Health Insurance Renewal – The board voted 6-0 to approve the renewal rates for employee health benefits from the Educators Benefit Association. Unfortunately, both health insurance options will experience a 7.5% rate increase.

D. Technology

i. Apple Device Buyback –

• The board voted 6-0 to surplus student/ staff 6th Generation iPads for $200.00, 5th Generation iPads for $175.00 and MacBook Air 13 inch for $450.00 to be paid in full and picked up after summer school. Current Apple devices will continue their usage throughout the remainder of this school year and summer school.

• The board voted 6-0 to sell the remaining Apple devices that are not sold during surplus to

Total Technologies.

ii. Apple Devices Upgrade –

• The board voted 6-0 to approve the Apple Device Upgrade proposal on a 4-year lease purchase for a total of $321,037.87. This Apple refresh will provide a new 8th Generation Apple iPad for staff and students beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. This lease also includes the purchase of new MacBook Airs for certified staff.

E. Advertise for Summer Maintenance Projects –

i. Elementary Floor Tile Replacement – The board voted 6-0 to advertise for bids for the following elementary tile floor replacement projects: tile replacement in the elementary art room, elementary gym, east hallway and main elementary entry way, west hallway above the stairs, and the elementary kitchen.

F. Schedule March Board Meeting – The next meeting will be Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Open session adjourned at 8:31p.m.

In closed session the following items were approved:

• Approve January 13, 2021 closed session minutes, 6-0

• Approve Matt Buford as a 2020 season volunteer baseball coach, 6-0

• Offer Jenny Bergeson the opportunity to be the Elementary Counselor, 6-0.

• Hire Leslie Austin as a 7-12 Special Education Teacher, 6-0

• Approve Elementary Principal, Erin Tallman’s Evaluation, 5-0 Rhonda McBee was Absent

• Extend Erin Tallman’s contract through June 2023, 5-0 Rhonda McBee was absent

• Approve High School Principal, Kirk Stott’s Evaluation, 6-0

• Extend Kirk Stott’s contract through June 2023, 6-0