Murphy Honored By SCH

Samantha Murphy, RN, is the February Spirit of SCH award winner. Samantha works at Memphis Medical Services, primarily as the clinic nurse for Dr. Jeff Davis. She is also the vaccine coordinator for all of the hospital’s rural health clinics. She is currently managing the Covid-19 vaccination process for the facility. She is a native of Schuyler County and a 2017 graduate of the Indian Hills Community College Nursing Program. She has worked for Scotland County Hospital since February 2015; as a CNA, an LPN and now as an RN. Before working at the hospital, she was a CNA at Scotland County Care Center. Samantha’s nominators said this about her: “She has stepped into a leadership role with coordinating the COVID-19 vaccination process for both our staff and the communities we serve. This includes a tremendous amount of planning, organizing, communicating and physically giving the shots. She has not missed a beat or dropped a ball. This process is changing, sometimes hour by hour, with ordering and receiving the vaccines, scheduling and re-scheduling patients and keeping the patient list updated and accurate, while coordinating all of this with the SC Health Department and the state authorities.” Samantha is expecting her first child in June. She and her boyfriend, Blake, and ‘bonus’ daughter, Emersyn live south of Bloomfield, IA. Congratulations Samantha!