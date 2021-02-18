Deep Freeze By Editor | February 18, 2021 Scotland County and northeast Missouri have been in a deep freeze for the past several days, with light snow falling almost daily. Warmer weather is expected by the weekend. Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Murphy Honored By SCH February 18, 2021 SCR-1 Board Approves Prom for March 27 February 18, 2021 Tigers Corral the Mustangs in a Dominant Performance February 11, 2021 2021 Scotland County Courtwarming Court February 11, 2021 Scotland County Wins Battle of the Lady Tigers February 11, 2021