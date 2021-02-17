Vaccines Available at Scotland County Hospital

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On Friday, February 12th the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, staff partnered with the Scotland County Health Department staff and vaccinated 230 residents of Missouri. Seventy (70) doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for individuals on Monday, February 15th at Scotland County Hospital. If you wish to receive the vaccine on Monday, February 15, 2021, please call the Vaccine Hotline this weekend: 660-342-6295. The Moderna Vaccine is a two dose vaccination and patients must return for the second dose Monday, March 15, 2021. Patients must be a resident of the state of Missouri and fall in the Phase 1B Tiers 1 & 2. Have a good weekend, stay safe and stay warm with a Valentine.

Missouri Phase 1B – Tiers 1 and 2

Non-Patient Facing Public Health Infrastructure: Administrators and staff at federal, state, or local public health agencies and other healthcare workers who carry out functions necessary to the operation of the state’s healthcare infrastructure that were not included in 1A.This group includes morticians, undertakers, embalmers, crematory operators and other related occupations.

First Responders: All federal, state, and/or local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs in 1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections, and certain social service agencies.

Emergency Management and Public Works: Federal, state, or local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.

Emergency Services Sector: Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.

Anyone aged 65 and older.

Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.