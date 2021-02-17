Death Announcement

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Memorial services for Ellen L. Aylward, 59, of Memphis will be held at a later date.

Ellen Aylward died Monday morning, February 15, 2021 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua. Ellen was a treasured member of our community. She was a long-time member of the SCR-1 School Board, former president of the Scotland County Rotary Club as well as volunteering many hours for the First Baptist Church, Scotland County R-1 music department and Campus Bowl team. Condolences may be sent to Ellen’s family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.