Scotland County’s Valentine Sweethearts

George and Sheila Owings

George and Sheila Owings will be celebrating their fifty-first wedding anniversary on July 11. They were married in a small ceremony at Sheila’s parents’ home in Iowa. The couple had been set up by a friend of Sheila’s friend, Ruthie. When asked who made the first move, Sheila responded that she believes it was a mutual thing as she and George were married four months later.

Their wedding day was simple and simple, with just family present. They were married on Saturday, January 11, 1970 at 8 pm. Sheila’s bridesmaid was her friend Ruthie and Redman ‘Dynamite’ Owings was George’s groomsman.

George and Sheila’s advice to those who are married or planning to get married focused on communication, mutual agreements, commitment to work things, and togetherness, Sheila said that a form of advice came in the form of the saying: “Be quick to listen, slow to anger, and slow to speak” from James 1:19.

Ruth and Larry Lloyd

Ruth and Larry Lloyd, who were high school sweethearts, have been married for 62 years with their 63rd anniversary coming this fall, discussed about their marriage, advice,

They were married in Newton, Iowa, in a large ceremony at First Baptist Church. Ruth’s sister and two of her sisters-in-law were her maids of honor. Their wedding colors were Nile Green and pale yellow. At the time they were married, Larry had been at Sioux Falls College for a month.

When asked what they believed as kept their marriage going is their belief in their vows.

Some words of wisdom from Larry and Ruth are to not go to bed angry, be a unified front, love one another, know the Lord, and talk to each other.

Larry and Ruth have four sons: Jeff, Lincoln, Garth, and John, 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Wayne and Terri Bulen

Wayne and Terri Bulen came into the Memphis Democrat office to be interviewed for the Valentine’s Day feature. Wayne and Terri are coming up on their 40th wedding anniversary, which is on June 6. They have three daughters, a son, and eight grandchildren.

Terri and Wayne met a party. According to Wayne “I told my two cousins I was going to marry her.” The couple dated roughly nine months before tying the knot. Terri said Wayne would come to see her every day, after he got off work, regardless of the time.

They were married in an afternoon ceremony at the Methodist Church in Memphis. According to Wayne and Terri the guests were a mix of family, friends, and neighbors. For the reception they had cake, punch, and mints. After cleaning up they went to Wayne’s grandparents’ house for supper before departing to Kansas City for their honeymoon.

Their advice to couples who are married or thinking about getting married, there was a common piece of advice: Communication. Other important pieces of advice including not to sweat the small stuff, remember why you married each other, and as Wayne’s Grandma Bulen advised: never go to bed angry.

When asked what has held their marriage together, Wayne commented that they share humor and try focus on what it was that brought them together. According to Terri, they have kept the church as part of their lives and that marriage is a lot of work. Wayne compounded this by saying, “people need to know there will be hard times and there will also be good times.” Wayne said, “We lean on each other and she’s my best friend.”

Sandra and Duane Ebeling

Sandra and Duane Ebeling of Wyaconda shared their experience of marriage, advice, and what has kept their marriage going strong during a sit-down interview. Sandra and Duane will have their 39th wedding anniversary this spring.

When asked how they met, Sandra said they met on a blind date by Duane’s uncle and aunt, Chet and Martha Ewart, who had suggested Sandra and Duane meet because they thought Sandra and Duane would be a good match. It was July 23, 1981. They started dating shortly after and were married on April 16, 1982.

The Ebelings had their wedding, at 5 pm at First Baptist Church in Kahoka, Missouri. The reception that followed was held at the Lazy R Country Club north of Kahoka, and traveled to Burlington, Iowa for a short honeymoon. The couple made their home in Wyaconda, residing at the Centennial Farm since 1989, farming and raising cattle. They have four children, several grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Advice that Sandra and Duane gave for people who are married or thinking of getting married centered around communication, specifically talking things out and giving and taking a lot, and having to compromise.

When asked what has kept them going in regard to their marriage. Sandra said, “he keeps me grounded because he’s patient and kind. Sometimes you know opposites attract. You have to love and respect each other,” with Duane agreeing. They said a big thing was communication.

Duane is currently the Presiding Commissioner in Scotland County, Missouri and Sandra is a homemaker and writes the popular column “It’s for the Birds” and serves on the board of Lewis County REC in Lewistown, Missouri. They enjoy spending a month each year in Harlingen, Texas, with the many friends they have made there, and spend summers at our cabin and lake and camping at the Catfish Place and Canton, Missouri.

Kevin and Debbie Woods

Kevin and Debbie Woods came into the Memphis Democrat office to be interviewed for the Valentine’s Day feature. Debbie and Kevin, at present will have been married 42 years on June 29th, 2021. They have four children: Brian, Shaun, Faith and Matthew.

Kevin and Debbie met while riding around with friends and they also attended school together.

They started dating in March and were married three months later at the Methodist Church in Kahoka, with two witnesses and the minister. After their wedding they went to the stock car races, then to Pizza Hut. The couple renewed their vows in 1989 with their oldest son walking Debbie down the aisle.

Their advice to other couples, whether married or getting ready to marry was to “remember it’s a lot of commitment, it’s not all about fun, and it’s a lot of hard work,” according to Debbie. She continued saying, “Don’t bottle something up; if something is bothering you, talk about it.”

When asked what has kept them going in the marriage, Debbie said “we have been through a lot, we remember our wedding vows such as to love and cherish one another, in sickness and health” with Kevin joking, “arguments.” Both of them had good role models in their parents and have tried to pass the same values onto their own children.