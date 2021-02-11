Scotland County Wins Battle of the Lady Tigers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 2/2/21- The Brashear Lady Tigers (4-9) faced a serious challenge coming into The Jungle at Scotland County High School to take on the Scotland County Lady Tigers (13-4). Coming off of a victory the night previous over Marion County, the Scotland County ladies were primed and ready to do battle, and they cruised to a dominant 60-27 win.

Scotland County opened up the game with a 6-0 run in the first minute-and-a-half of action. Intense defensive pressure led to frequent Brashear turnovers and Scotland County transition points. After one quarter, the Scotland County ladies led 20-11.

The second quarter was perhaps the most impressive defensive display of the season for Scotland County, as they put up 18 points of their own while holding Brashear to just two points. Scotland County led 38-13 as they headed to the halftime locker room.

With many younger players in the game, the scoring pace slowed down and Scotland put up 10 points to Brashear’s 9 points in the third period. With a running clock the entire fourth quarter, Scotland again outscored Brashear 12-5 and easily notched the 60-27 victory.

“Overall, I think we played alright,” Coach Cory Shultz said. “Everybody got in the book, and the younger girls came in and played well. I think everyone scored tonight, and maybe we can get a little confidence from that and take it going forward.”

Kylee Stott led all scorers with 14 points. Alaynna Whitaker had a double figure night with 10 points. Hannah Feeney scored 9 points, Morgan Blessing and Aayla Humphrey each had 7 points, Emiley Dial had 6 points, Abby Doster chipped in 4 points, Paige Bishop contributed 2 points, and Kilee Bradley-Robinson tallied 1 point.