Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today announced that an emergency exists and ordered federal disaster aid to Missouri to supplement state and local response efforts in the area struck by a severe winter storm beginning on January 31, 2011 and continuing.

20 Years Ago

Traffic on the pagers for Scotland County Fire Department last week wasn’t calls to respond to fires or to rescue victims from accidents. Instead the radio traffic for the 24-member volunteer force instead was focused on set-up times and refereeing schedules for the fourth annual basketball tournament sponsored by the organization.

25 Years Ago

Andy Miller, the son of Glen and Suzie Miller, of rural Memphis was selected as the highest ranking FFA member in the Area III FFA Association.

35 Years Ago

Participants in the A LOT (Agricultural Leadership of Tomorrow) program gathered for a conference January 29-31 in Jefferson City. Attending Attending from this area was Glen Cowell of Arbela.

45 Years Ago

All registrant processing of young men for Selective Service was terminated as of January 27, 1976, according to Leslie Greiner, State Director of Selective Service for Missouri.

55 Years Ago

Two people from the Memphis area were winners as a result of a drawing sponsored by the MFA Oil Company. Earnest Bertram of Rutledge, was receipient of a 23’’ color television set, first prize in the drawing. Marilyn Rossiter, Arbela, received an electric broiler toaster. The prizes were delivered this week by officials of the MFA Oil Company.

Hearings on petition were held February 3, in the Scotland County Court room in Memphis, the issue being to hold election to establish two districts to be known as the Scotland County Memorial Hospital District and the Scotland County Nursing Home District, with Scotland County as it boundaries. An election will be held on March 22, to establish these two districts.

65 Years Ago

More than 150 people attended the 27th annual Soils and Crops Conference and discussed soil improvements and crop production. The principal speaker of the day was William J. Murphy, extension field crops specialist of the University of Missouri.

Clare Magee, former Democratic congressman from Unionville, announced his nomination as attorney general of Missouri.

75 Years Ago

Saturday morning as O.E. Cunningham of northeast of Memphis was coming to town, an Iowa car containing three young men, ran into the back of his wagon in front of Thurl Shriver’s home. The crash threw Mr. Cunningham flat and the team became frightened, tore south on the highway. They were stopped at the Presbyterian Church by several men.

A peculiar thing about the runaway was that the harness of one of the horses was stripped from it, yet it ran with its mate-one horse pulling the wagon all the way. The young Iowa men acknowledged it was their fault and paid the damages. The driver o fhte car said he was looking another way when he drove into the wagon.

The County Court at the recommendation of the soils and crops committee, appointed delegates to the Soils and Crops Conference and a special invitation extended to all Scotland County farmers and their wives.

William L. Sanders resumed his position with the Highway Department January 1. He was released from the Navy in December.

85 Years Ago

Ray Thomas, manager of the Benteco store, had some improvements made in the store to give more display room.

George Rudy, who sold his store in Memphis, accepted a position traveling with Butler Brothers Company.

The Missouri Society of Washington, gave a reception in honor of the Missouri delegation in Washington. Hon. Clarence Cannon was president and Craig Reddish, formerly of Memphis, was secretary. Basil D. Guantlet of Stephens College, Columbia, gave a short recital.

Mrs. Pearl Gehrig was the speaker at the B and PW Club dinner given for the girls Senior Class of Memphis High School.

95 Years Ago

Charles Ammerman entertained the following school mates at a party at his home: Anna Avis Austin, Martha Nell Gristy, Helen Davis, Alma Swift, Evelyn McIntyre, Jean Austin, Edna Green, Edith Lancaster, and Miss Chancellor, teacher, F. W. Mann, John Bertram, Walter Lee Scott, Roger Gollihur, Winston Horn, Hubert Walker, George Bertram, and Paul R. Bumbarger.