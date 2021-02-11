Colonel Eric T. Olson Announces Promotion of Captain Scott A. Shipers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotion effective March 1, 2021: Captain Scott A. Shipers, commanding officer of Troop A, Lee’s Summit, is being promoted to the rank of major. Major Shipers will transfer to General Headquarters, Jefferson City, where he will serve as the bureau commander for the Executive Service Bureau. In that capacity, he will have direct oversight responsibility for the Budget & Procurement, Governor’s Security, and Research & Development divisions, and governmental affairs.

Shipers was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1996, as a member of the 71st Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 3, Harrison and Gentry counties. On April 1, 2001, he was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 7, Clinton and Caldwell counties. Shipers was promoted to sergeant on June 27, 2004, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 7. He was promoted to lieutenant on September 1, 2011, and assigned to Troop A Headquarters in Lee’s Summit. Shipers was promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop A on May 1, 2015.

Captain Shipers grew up in Gallatin, MO. He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1992. He earned a Bachelor of Science in justice systems from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO, in 1997. He graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2015. He completed the Police Leadership—West Point Model course in 2019. Capt. Shipers and his wife, Andrea (Trussell), have two children, Brody and Briggs.