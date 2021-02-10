Marilyn Parker Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Marilyn Joann Parker of Columbia passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Parkside Manor in Columbia, MO.

She was born on November 7, 1934 in Sullivan, IL to the late Joel and Grace Lacey Henderson. She grew up in a farm in Villa Grove, IL. She graduated from Villa Grove High School.

She married David Parker on July 15, 1956 and soon moved to Arbela and Memphis, MO, where they made their home for thirty-three years. To this union were born 5 children: William Martin, Adam, James David, Valerie Jean and Robert Lynn. In 1989 they moved to Columbia, their home for 18 years. They shared 51 years together.

Marilyn began her work career as a bank teller in Kanakee, IL and Denver, CO. She was also an administrative associate for the manager of J.C. Penney, retiring after 16 years of service.

She enjoyed sewing and crafts (especially making bears), bowling, dancing, baking, playing cards, and getting together for coffee with friends. Family was very important to her.

She will be missed by her brother: Dale Henderson of Tuscola, IL; her children: Martin Parker of Memphis, MO; Jamie (Christina) Parker of Memphis, MO; daughter Valerie (Dan) Ludwick of Milton, IA; Rob (Constance) of Columbia, MO. Grandchildren: Joshua (Sarah); Kyle (Liz); Phillip and his fiancée Chloe; Michelle (Jeff) Hamann; Logan, Kelsey, Colin, Taylor, and Casey; great-grandchildren: Jacob (Angel); Gavin, Breyonna; Abbygail; Remy, Rueben, Ronna, and Rey; and great-great-granddaughter: Akira.

Marilyn was proceeded in death by her husband, David, infant son, Adam, her parents, Joel and Grace; her sister, Dorothy Jones; her brothers, Carl Henderson, Lowell Henderson, and Harlan Henderson.

There will not be services at this time. The family would like to do a celebration of life at a later date, not to be determined at this time.Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the family in care of Robert Parker, 1401 Shannon Place, Columbia, MO, 65203.

Arrangements are under the directions of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.