Judith Ann Shelley Obituary

Judith Ann Shelley went home to be with Jesus on January 31, 2021. Judith was born to Amos and Anna Curfman on April 24, 1937 in Quincy Illinois. Judith met Robert W. Shelley while working for TWA. They married on June 30, 1955 and had 63 years together.

They had 4 girls: Marlean Smith of Gloucester, MA; Robin Phillips Kirksville, MO; Emily Consbrock Memphis, MO; and Tiffany Shelley, Tuscon, AK; 6 grandchildren: Jeremy Phillips, Parker, CO; Eric Smith, Gloucester, MA; Christopher Phillips, Parker, CO; Rebecca Dorman, Columbia, MO; Chad Consbrock, Pela, IA; 5 great-grandchildren: Riley Phillips, Kirksville, MO; Carter Smith, Gloucester, MA; Samuel Phillips and Isabella Phillips Parker, CO, and Emersyn Consbrock.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and best friend she also liked square dancing, shopping, and cooking. Mom had the best homemade noodles and she held an unwavering faith in God.

She was a member of the Richland Baptist Church for many years until moving to Kirksville. She then attended The Crossing Church in Kirksville, MO and attended life groups where she met lots of new friends

Due to Covid-19 we have decided to hold off and have a celebration of life at a later date under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville. You are asked to send your donation to the Leukemia Research Foundation in mom’s name.

The e-mail address is https://allbloodcancer.org. No flowers please.