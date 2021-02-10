Jacob Atkinson Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Jacob Thomas Atkinson, 19 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The son of Brian Thomas and Tammy Jane (Jackson) Atkinson of Lancaster, Missouri, he was born on January 3, 2002 in Memphis, Missouri. He was a 2020 graduate of the Schuyler R-I High School Class in Queen City, Missouri.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Tammy Atkinson of Lancaster, Missouri; one sister, Bailie Atkinson of Lancaster, Missouri; grandparents, Loyd Jackson of Lancaster, Missouri and Ronald and Arloa Atkinson of Queen City, Missouri; great grandmother, Imogene Humphrey of Kirksville, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Vicky Yearns and husband, Gary of Lancaster, Missouri, Jessie Pinson and husband, Christopher of Kirksville, Missouri and Brandon Atkinson of Queen City, Missouri; cousins, Hunter Yearns and fiancé, Harley Morss of Lancaster, Missouri, Jamie Holton and husband, Skyler and their daughters, Zalynn and Quinley of Memphis, Missouri, Wyatt Pinson of Kirksville, Missouri, Madeline Pinson of Unionville, Missouri, Slade Atkinson of Agency, Iowa and Shante Miller of Lancaster, Missouri; a special friend, Heather Christian of Unionville, Missouri; other family members and so many good friends.

Jacob is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mickey Jackson on January 7, 2018.

Jacob was a member of the Queen City Baptist Church in Queen City, Missouri.

Jacob was employed with 4 Winds Construction laying fiber optic lines and with Loyd Jackson’s Garage. While in school, Jacob was a member of FFA Trap Shooting Team, Track, Football, and Wrestling which he excelled in all. His greatest hobbies were riding four wheelers, singing and playing his guitar, working on vehicles alongside his family and revving up his motors! He was always kind, friendly and fun loving. Faith is the only way we are going to make it. None of us are wise enough to do it on our own.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Bob Smith, Pastor of the Queen City Baptist Church in Queen City, Missouri. Music will be special selections of “Come A Little Closer”, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” and “The Old Rugged Cross”. Soloist will be Corbin Bulechek. Pallbearers will be Wyatt Pinson, Hunter Yearns, Slade Atkinson, Remington Byrd, Tristan Cline, Corbin Bulechek, Spencer Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Robb, Hunter Byrn, Hunter Rowland and Dakota Solomon.

Visitation was held on Friday, February 5, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.

Memorials have been established for the family. Burial was held in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.