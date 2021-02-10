Annabelle Alexander Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Annabelle (Engle) Alexander, 93 of Downing, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, Missouri.

The youngest of six children, she was the daughter of Moses David and Anna Liza (Baker) Engle, she was born on June 18, 1927 in Kidder, Missouri in Daviess County.

On June 7, 1947 at the Methodist parsonage in Memphis, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Aubrey Duckworth Alexander and to this union six children were born, Judy Jeanne, James Arthur, Nancy Anne, Joyce Jane, Janette Susan and Mary Elizabeth.

Survivors include her children, Judy Arnold and husband, Junior of Downing, Missouri, James Alexander ( Sheryl Almaguer) of Gladstone, Illinois, Nancy Kane and husband, John of Smithshire, Illinois, Joyce Woods of Downing, Missouri, Janette Graham (Charles Woods) of Memphis, Missouri and Mary Tietsort and husband, Dwight of Macon, Missouri; 19 grandchildren including Kary Elizabeth Alexander Curry and husband, David of Memphis, Missouri whom Annabelle and Aubrey raised; 34 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; one cousin, Bill Wilhite of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Ruth Alexander of Memphis, Missouri; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aubrey Alexander on July 9, 2007; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Alexander; two sons-in-law, Harry Graham and Paul Woods; four brothers, Charles Engle, James Engle, Woodrow Engle and Robert Engle in infancy and one sister, Erma Irene Scurlock.

Ann was a member of the Fabius Baptist Church east of Lancaster, Missouri and the Chit Chat Club in Downing, Missouri.

She was a lover of anything outdoors, flowers, birds and raising a big garden every spring. She was also known for being the best cook in the neighborhood and cooking for hay hands. Big dinners were not a problem for her! She also got to attend two concerts of Daniel O’Donnell which was a huge highlight for her!

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with H. R. Rogers, Pastor of the United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “Blessed Assurance”, “Standing on the Promises” and “In the Garden”.

Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons, Robert Arnold, Samuel Alexander, James Kane, Jason Kane, Jeremy Kane, Joseph Graham, Andrew Graham, Bradley Tietsort and Paul T. Woods.

Visitation was held one hour before the services at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Due to the virus, the family will not be present at the visitation but will be for the services.

Memorials have been established for the Cone Cemetery, Red Cloud Indian School or St. Jude’s. Burial will be in the Cone Cemetery, north of Downing, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.