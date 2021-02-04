Young Leaders Compete in Beef Speaking Contest

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

OSAGE BEACH, MISSOURI (Jan. 12, 2021) – Trey Riley, representing the St. James FFA chapter, was named the winner of the 2021 Missouri Cattle Industry FFA Public Speaking Contest. The final round of the competition was held Saturday, January 9, during the 53rd Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show in Osage Beach. The competitors were recognized at the convention banquet honoring youth.

“This contest is truly a highlight of our convention,” said Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Mike Deering. “We are committed to empowering the next generation and this contest puts the talents of our future leaders on full display. These young leaders leave us with absolute confidence that the future of Missouri agriculture is in good hands.”

Six finalists competed in the state competition. These FFA members qualified by advancing through area and district competition. Owen Neely, Lockwood FFA, placed second in the contest and Elsie Kigar, Memphis FFA, placed third. The three other finalists included Logan Blankenship, Eldon FFA, Hailey Eads, Jamesport FFA, and Josey Meier, Jackson FFA.

Each finalist received $100 and the top three places were awarded additional money. Third place received $200, second place received $300 and first placed received $500. The competition was hosted by MCA and the Missouri CattleWomen’s Association. The contest was sponsored by the Missouri Beef Industry Council; Missouri CattleWomen’s Association; Kent and Linda Blades; Apex Financial; Duckworth Farms; Missouri Heritage Mutual Insurance; and Jimmie and Linda Long Livestock.

The annual convention concluded Sunday, January 10.