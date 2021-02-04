Scotland County 4-H Livestock Judging Team Takes Honors In John Wood Community College Virtual Livestock Judging Contest

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

In a normal livestock judging contest, each contestant gets 12-15 minutes to evaluate the class and take notes. The class is made up of four animals, including cattle, swine, sheep and goats.

John Wood Community College (JWCC) normally holds a contest with around 300 contestants, broken into a varsity and junior varsity divisions. The contest normally takes place in Perry , Illinois at the JWCC Agricultural Education Center. With this year being difficult to hold in-person events, the college decided to make it a virtual event spread out over three weeks. The contest consisted of seven classes of livestock followed by ten questions per class.

This was the first year Scotland County had a 4-H team to participate, they competed in the Junior Varsity division, which consisted of more than 200 contestants and over 50 teams. The JV division is made up of sophomore aged students and younger. The SC 4-H team consisted of Zada Ketchum,Cora Ketchum and Rhett Ketchum.

The team results are as follows: 1st place Beef Team, 1st Place Swine Team, and 4th place Sheep/Goat Team. For the cherry on top, the team placed 2nd Overall. The individual results are as follows: Zada Ketchum was 2nd place Beef individual and 10th place swine individual. Cora Ketchum was 1st place Beef individual and 12th place Swine individual, finishing the contest 8th Overall individual. Rhett Ketchum was 17th place Sheep/Goat individual. The team was coached by Tasha Eggleston-Wood.

The team would like to say thank you to JWCC Ag Alumni and Livestock Judging Team for continuing with the contest. We also would like to thank MoorMans ShowTec and ADM for sponsoring the contest and awards.