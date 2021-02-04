Lady Tigers Pick Up Non- Conference Win in Kahoka

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

KAHOKA, Mo- 1/29/21- Coach Cory Shultz’s Lady Tigers (11-4) had just had a two-hour each way road trip on Thursday night. The very next night saw them facing an always-tough opponent in the rival Clark County Lady Indians (8-7). The effects of the prior night’s game were evident, as the Lady Tigers appeared to be a bit fatigued in the first quarter. But when the dust had settled, the Scotland County ladies had picked up a nice 49-45 victory.

“Coming off of back-to-back nights, our legs were a little weak defensively,” Shultz said. “We played a little more zone than we normally do because of it.”

That observation seemed to be born out by the Lady Tigers’ slow start in the first quarter. The first bucket in the game came at the 5:45 mark. Scotland hit some 3-point shots and jumped out to an early 10-4 lead. But Clark County responded and took an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers found their mojo in the second quarter. Hannah Feeney opened the period with a 3-pointer to put Scotland County back in front to stay with a 13-11 lead. They outscored Clark County 15-7 in the second quarter to lead 25-18 at the half.

The third quarter saw the Lady Indians ratchet up the intensity and they outscored Scotland County 12-10 to narrow the lead to 35-30. The fourth quarter again saw Clark County outscore Scotland 15-14, but the Lady Tigers made their free throws down the stretch and held on for the 49-45 win.

“We made some big shots and gained some confidence out of it,” Shultz said. “That’s something we’ve not had.”

Alexis Ellison led all scorers with 16 points for Clark County. Brooklyn Howe chipped in 11 points. Scotland County was led in scoring by Feeney with 13. Kylee Stott had 10 points, Alaynna Whitaker scored 8 points, Morgan Blessing and Aayla Humphrey each contributed 7 points and Emiley Dial scored 4 points.