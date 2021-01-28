Signs Damaged

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a property damage investigation. In the late evening hours on Friday, January 22, approximately 20 MoDOT and Scotland County road signs were damaged. All signs in question were intentionally pushed over by an unknown full-size pickup truck. Paint transfer and tire track evidence was collected by the Sheriff’s office at the scene. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 660-465-2106. All tips will remain confidential.