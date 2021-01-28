New Parole and Probation Officer in Scotland and Knox Counties

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Echo Menges, NEMOnews Media Group

Jordin Luthenauer, 31, of Baring is the new Knox County and Scotland County Probation and Parole Officer through the Missouri Department of Corrections. Luthenauer officially began her duties on January 1, 2021, replacing Jamie Goodwin of Lewis County.

“I supervise felony level offenders and anyone coming out of the State prison system,” said Probation and Parole Officer Jordin Luthenauer.

Luthenauer oversees people on court ordered probation and parole. She meets with her clients regularly visiting their homes and employment facilities, and investigates complaints made against them.

Besides fulfilling her new duties as a Probation and Parole Officer for the State, Luthenauer continues her duties with the Knox County and Lewis County Drug Court programs as a Supervising Probation Officer. Luthenauer meets with Drug Court clients on a weekly basis, conducts drug testing and works as a supporting team member to help clients successfully complete the program.

“I wanted to keep working with the Drug Court program because I like the program. I believe in it. Consistency between the two counties with the same officers and the same team helps the clients,” said Luthenauer. “Watching the clients be successful and complete the program is a feel-good thing. I’ve seen three graduates now and you feel like you’re making a difference when they complete the program – because it’s not easy.”

Luthenauer is a 2008 graduate of Knox County High School and a 2012 graduate of Culver-Stockton College. She has a degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology. She attended the Missouri Department of Corrections Training Academy in 2020.

Prior to moving to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Luthenauer was the Knox County Juvenile Officer from 2017 to 2020.

In 2009 Luthenauer became the only female firefighter at the Baring Volunteer Fire Department, after training at the fire school in Canton. In 2015, Luthenauer became a nationally certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), which she keeps valid by re-certifying every two years.

Luthenauer lives with her children ages 11 and 4. She is the daughter of Keli Luthenauer of Baring.