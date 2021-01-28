Living Life Over

Please enter your login information to view this article.

15 Years Ago

“The Last Farewell” is the documented story of the last known Grand Army of the Republic funeral and burial of Civil War soldier, Corporal John Peyton Byrne.

The first time showing on a theater screen is being coordinated by the film company, Gaurdian Angels Video Services and the Memphis Community Players at the Memphis Theater.

25 Years Ago

Passersby on Monroe Street in Memphis likely recently witnessed some slight remodeling being done to the building front directly east of the Wallace W. Gillispie Memorial V.F.W Post 4958.

According to club members, the building was demolished and removed because it had reached a deteriorated state and was not repairable. The space created by the demolition does leave open the possibility of an expansion of the club’s east rooms in the future if members deem the move necessary.

35 Years Ago

Announcement is being made this week by Harold Davis, Jr., owner and operator of Davis DX Station (recently changed to Davis Sinclair), that he has leased the station to Pearl C. Cotton, also of Memphis. Cotton will take over the station, located at the corner of Adams and East Monroe Streets on February 1.

45 Years Ago

Brownie Troop No. 84 of Memphis, has entered into a Bicentennial Project sponsored by the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. The project is to find America’s Hidden Heroines; women who have contributed to our communities and therefore to our country.

The troop has chosen to honor Mrs. Paul Rice, who spent three years in compiling the work for the large hardbound volume of Scotland County History which was published in 1973. Mrs. Rice donated her work and proceeds of the book to the Scotland County Historical Society.

55 Years Ago

The SCR-1 Ag shop building was broken into sometime Friday night but it was not determined that anything is missing.

60 Years Ago

Most of the county officers were sworn in the latter part of last week. Those sworn in were: Judge of Eastern District Emmett Arnold, Judge of the Western District Ed. R. Drake, Sheriff O.M. Orton, Prosecuting Attorney John E. Luther, Coroner, Dr. C.M. Simler, and H.M. Jayne as Public Administrator.

Three Scotland County residents, Sam Ross, A.L. Luther, and H.M. Boucher have been designated Honorary Colonels on the staff of Governor-Elect John Dalton.

Plans are being set up by the neighborhood chairman, Mrs. J.F. Gerth and the troop leaders for the District Girl Scout Birthday Party. It will be held here in Memphis March 11th. They were expecting about 250 Brownies and Girl Scouts to be here for the day. They were to come from Canton, Kahoka, Edina.

70 Years Ago

Dwight DeRosear, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred DeRosear, was formally initiated into Alpha Chapter of Pi Omega Pi at the Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville last week.

Mr. and Mrs. Peter Isaac Russell marked their golden wedding anniversary, January 9th in their home at Pasadena.

Mrs. Gerald Courtney, Noble Grand of Memphis, Rebekah lodge, was presented a Past Noble Grand pin at a dinner party in the home of Mrs. J.H. Johnson, Monday evening, January 22. The pin was the gift of the officers of hte Rebekahs.

Boys passing merit badge requirements in the Boy Scouts were James P. Hayes, Bill Smooth, Richard D. Adams, John K. Longstreth, Gregory Robert, Phip Payne, John Gray King, Paul Palmer, Richard Craig, Dale Kutzner, Bobby Moore, Paul Rader, Steve Barber, and Tommy Roberts.

75 Years Ago

Chester and LeRoy Smith this week closed the deal purchasing the Londonberg Produce and Truck Line at Wyaconda.

80 Years Ago

Four boys will leave for Jefferson Barracks today to start their year of military training and six more are scheduled to go Wednesday, February 19th. The four boys leaving today are Robert Duckworth, Leroy Garten, Robert Foster, and Wayne Davis, all of whom volunteered.

100 Years Ago

Bob Harvey and John Dannenhauer were building a chicken house for Will Shaw near Arbela.

Willie Boone and Chris Crawford delivered five horses to Wm. P. Hall at Lancaster, Saturday January 22.