Letter to the Editor

Hi people,

I’ll try again. I feel that I am not good at this, but I have to try. Why? Way past due. This has to do with a phone call I received in December. The caller asked if I would be home on a Sunday afternoon in December at 3 O’clock.

“I think so, what could I help you with?” I replied.

“A group of band members, Scotland County band members would like to come by your house and play some Christmas band music for you.”

“Lady am I hearing you correctly,” I ask. “A Sunday afternoon, students from our band department, driven by parents are giving up a Sunday afternoon to go around to different houses to play a few Christmas songs?” I was informed that is the correct plan.

People think about this for a moment. A Sunday afternoon, a group of instrumental students, parents driving them are going to different homes to play some Christmas music. The thought was, due to all the virus and stuff, students will come to you because we cannot have groups come to programs at school. Guess what? People, it worked, and it worked big time.

They came and they did their musical thing for us, but it was so much more than a musical Christmas program.

These young folks showed us they care. They are being taught that they respect and appreciate their hometown support. Mr. Orr, how much you are teaching our young students, not just in music, we can see that for sure, but life, love, caring, all that. Mr. Orr, all students, all parents, we thank you!

Doc Donelson, Memphis