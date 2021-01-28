Latest Update on Pet Food Investigation

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

On Dec. 30, 2020, the Missouri Rapid Response Team (MRRT) was activated in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The team was activated after test results showed high levels of aflatoxin in certain brands of dog food. As of January 11, FDA had been made aware of more than 70 dogs that had died and more than 80 that were sick after consuming the contaminated food.

The FDA, in cooperation with the state departments of agriculture for Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington, is investigating certain Midwestern Pet Food products that may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Midwestern Pet Foods expanded the recall to include additional products that contain corn and were made in their Oklahoma manufacturing plant.

The MRRT has been working to help provide additional personnel support so the investigation could proceed more efficiently and effectively over a wider area. They partnered with the University of Missouri and labs in neighboring states to conduct testing on collected samples of pet food, and began conducting retail audits to ensure remaining product was pulled from store shelves.

Our team continues to complete recall effectiveness checks for the recalled pet food lots. We are also continuing to sample other products from the manufacturer, and are working closely with pet breeders and veterinarians across the state.