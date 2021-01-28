Girardin Named “Spirit of Scotland County Hospital” Award Winner

Shelly Girardin, RN, is the January Scotland County Hospital Spirit of SCH award winner. She has worked for the hospital for 13 years on the Medical/Surgical Floor and in the Emergency Department. She is a 2000 graduate of Southeastern Community College. Her first job out of nursing school was as an ICU nurse at Keokuk Area Hospital and then a long-term care nurse at Clark County Nursing Home. Shelly is currently the Hospitalist’s Nurse on the Med/Surg floor at SCH and she is also the Discharge Planner, Skilled Nursing Coordinator and Social Services Coordinator. She has worked on the Ambulance and she has filled in at the Clinic. She says her favorite work will always be Emergency Room nursing. Shelly is a native of Van Buren County, Iowa. She has worked in cities as large as Houston, TX, but admits she’s a small-town girl! Shelly and her three sons live in Memphis.

Her nominator said this, “She goes above and beyond to get our patients the care that they need even after they leave our hospital. She stays late to set up care for our patients after they’ve been dismissed so that they have the care in their homes and to make sure they get therapy, etc. they need. She is compassionate and truly cares about our patients and only wants the best for them. We are fortunate to have a caring, experienced nurse like Shelly at SCH.”