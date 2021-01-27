Margaret Ella (George) Mobley, 80 of Downing, Missouri passed away at her home on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

The daughter of Frank Reid and Frances (Eason) George, she was born on July 4, 1940 in Lancaster, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate from the Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Missouri. Following her graduation from high school, she was united in marriage to William Eugene Mobley on June 8, 1958 at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri and to this union three children were born, Robert Bruce, Robin Sue and Pamela Lea. Bill and Margaret traveled throughout the United States as Bill was in the United States Air Force for twenty years.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Bill Mobley of Downing, Missouri; three children, Bruce Mobley and wife, Jeanie of Macon, Missouri, Robin Jackson and husband, Donald of Queen City, Missouri and Pam Stice and husband, Tony of Newton, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, Ronald Jackson and wife, Amy of Downing, Missouri, Kade Jackson and wife, Chelsea of Downing, Missouri, Kala Miller and husband, Eric of Ottumwa, Iowa, Riley Jackson and wife, Kyla of Bloomfield, Iowa, Kara Fleshman and husband, Brady of Columbia, Missouri, Veronica Stice of Des Moines, Iowa, Melanie Stice of Newton, Iowa and Kalee Jackson of Queen City, Missouri; twelve great grandchildren, Taylor Miller, Jordan Miller, Carson Jackson, Zaeli Jackson, Naomi Jackson, Collin Jackson, Meredith Jackson, Rowdy Jackson, Conley Jackson, Morgan Miller, Rowen Jackson and Vivian Jackson; one sister-in-law, Susan Anderson and husband, Ronnie of Center, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and a host of many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Margaret worked with Maxine Willier at Mid Missouri Travel Agency as a travel guide and at the Lancaster Excelsior Newspaper for several years. She was an active genealogist. She was a founding member of the Downing Community Christian Church and was involved as the treasurer and as the pianist for many years. She helped to establish the Schuyler County Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and held state offices in several of these organizations. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors, The National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, The National Hugenot Society, Life Member of the Jamestowne Society, The Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia Inc., First Families of Tennessee, Daughters of the American Colonists and Red Hatters.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on January 28m 2021 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The body will be interred at a private family service at Jacksonville, Missouri at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Downing City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.