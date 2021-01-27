Lucille Triplett Obituary

Lucille Ruth (Hill) Triplett, 92, of Memphis, Missouri, died January 23, 2021 at Scotland County Memorial Hospital, in Memphis, MO. Lucille and her twin brother, Lester Roy, were born May 12th, 1928 at home, in Ulysses, Kansas, to Roy Edward and Ruth Morea (Baker) Hill. Lester died at birth.

Lucille graduated from Gorin High School with the class of 1947. A proud alumnus, she enjoyed attending the annual reunions, visiting with classmates and friends. In 2017, she was honored at her 70th year class reunion. Lucille was also a member of the Gorin United Methodist Church, and The V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post 4958. She was a dedicated blood donor and donated more than 2 gallons over time.

On May 10th, 1947, she was united in marriage to D.C. Triplett, at Kahoka, MO, and to this union six children were born.

Lucille spent her early days working as a homemaker; preparing full-course meals for farm hands, gardening, and helping her children, with school and 4-H projects. Later she began working for the National

Garment Company and continued working there until it closed in September of 1995. She also worked for the Oak Ridge Motel.

In retirement, Lucille enjoyed working on her family tree, playing cards, camping, and traveling with John Matlock and their friends. However, her most valued time was playing checkers and dominoes with all of her

grandchildren, and loving on her fur babies, Gracie Mae and Molly.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruth Hill, her husband D.C., her twin brother, Lester Roy, her brother Leland Frederick, sister, Lueva Jean, a brother-in-law, Bill Weldon, a son-in-law, Jim Sears, and a great granddaughter Maizie Miller, two nephews, Lynn Triplett and Lonnie Dee Triplett, along with her special friend, John Matlock.

Surviving are her children: Bill (Patricia) Triplett, of Ottawa, KS, Linda (Eddy) Miller, of Greentop, MO, Bob Triplett, of Fayette, MO, Jeannie (Ched) Bull, of Kirksville, MO, Debbie Sears of Memphis, MO, and Beth(Stephen) Franklin, of Quincy, IL; Thirteen grandchildren: Scott Triplett &

John Foster, Mark (Megan)Triplett, Stacie (Aaron) Dannenhauer, Jason (Melissa) Miller, Julie (Luke) Morris, Melanie Triplett, Allison Triplett, Afton (Chad) Miller, Amber (Clint) McCrea, Kelsey Sears, Rod (Caley)

Sears, Michael Franklin, Makayla Franklin; Nine great-grandchildren: Landon Miller, Isaac Morris, Neely and Neeve Miller, Dexter and Daelyn McCrea, Izabella Sears, Everley Sears and Jackson Truesdell; two special daughter-in-love, Jeannie Childress and Sharon Triplett, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites were accorded and there will be private memorial services held at a later date. There will be open registry hours from Monday thru Friday during the day from 9 A.M to 4 P.M at Payne Funeral Chapel, the week of January 25 thru the 29th or you can log onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com and share your condolences there anytime

Memorial suggestions in lieu of flowers are to the Gorin Cemetery, or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Honorary pallbearers are Stacie Dannenhauer, Julie Morris, Melanie Triplett, Allison Triplett, Afton Miller, Amber McCrea, Kelsey Sears, Makayla Franklin, Scot Triplett, Mark Triplett, Jason Miller, Rod Sears, and Michael Franklin

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.