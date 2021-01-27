Jeff Orton Obituary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Jeffrey Allen Orton, 58, of Memphis died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born the son of Fred Roy and Mary Frances (Ransford) Orton on March 5, 1962 in Kirksville.

Jeff was a truck driver several years ago. He enjoyed cooking and baking. In his spare time he would shop antique stores, but his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children: Taylor (Sam) Thomas, Zach Orton, Preston Orton, Kaitlin (Justin) Anders, Hannah Orton and Jordan Orton; brother, Keith (Michelle) Orton; grandchildren: Carter Orton, Rosie Orton, Liam and Lincoln Anders, and Grayson, Gracelynn and Goldie Orton; a grand dog, Maggie; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service was held January 24 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Dan Hite, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Memphis officiating. Danielle Bair performed Amazing Grace My Chains Are Gone .

Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the Orton family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.