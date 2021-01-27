EllaB (Lehr) Eiffert Obituary

EllaB (Lehr) Eiffert, 100 passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri where she had been a resident since August 2020.

The daughter of Charles Chester and Henrietta (Drake) Lehr, she was born on August 4, 1920 in rural Lancaster, Missouri. On June 4, 1965 in Monmouth, Illinois, she was united in marriage to Merle Edwin Eiffert.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Queen and husband, Donald of Canton, Missouri, Sheila Wheeler and husband, Terry of Downing, Missouri and Ruth Coutsougeras and husband, George of Marshalltown, Iowa: three stepsons, Donald Eiffert and wife, Dorothy of Bowen, Illinois, Jerald Eiffert and wife, Donna of Carlinville, Illinois and Jamie Eiffert and wife, Sandy of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; eight grandchildren with one grandchild having EllaB’s namesake, Abbey EllaB Wheeler Lawler ; seventeen great grandchildren with one great grandchild having EllaB’s namesake also, Emrie EllaB Lawler; three great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews and other family members.

EllaB is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle Edwin Eiffert on October 26, 2008; two sisters, Elaine Jones and Bessie Whiteside and two nieces and four nephews.

EllaB was a member of the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri.

She was a homemaker and was able to enjoy spending her time with her daughters and later the grandchildren. She loved to sew, crochet and quilt making which she was able to make quilts for her daughters and all the grandchildren. She enjoyed the time she was able to play with all the grandchildren and will be missed by all her family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri with Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church officiating. Musical selections of “In the Garden”, “Mansion Over the Hilltop” and “One Day At a Time” will be performed by Betty Anderson, organist and Cole Tippett, soloist. Pallbearers will be Walter Metz, Donnie Queen III, Bill Queen, Andrew Rairden, Yanni Coutsougeras and Skylar Wheeler. Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Gooden, great grandchildren and the great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri. Memorials have been established for Schuyler County Nutrition site. Burial will be in the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.